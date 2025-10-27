Tate Returns to Barnstormers

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re-signed defensive back Cameron Mitchell-Johnson to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Tate (6-4, 255, Millersville University) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for his third season with the team. Tate impressed in his rookie season, appearing in all 16 games and recording 54.5 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. In his sophomore season with the Barnstormers, Tate once again appeared in all 16 games where he collected 60.5 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass breakups. Tate showed his versatility by stepping in to the quarterback position on three occasions, rushing each time with one successful score. Tate has made his mark in Des Moines by embracing this city with his community involvement.

Collegiately, Tate began his career at Wesley College before transferring to Millersville University. In three seasons with the Marauders, Tate proved to be a standout appearing in 32 games where he collected 176 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a long list of accolades.

Tate's career highlights include serving as team captain for two consecutive seasons, being the first Millersville defensive lineman named ALL-PSAC East First Team twice since 1994, a Harlan Trophy nomination, and a Gene Upshaw Award nomination. Following his successful collegiate career, Tate caught the attention of the NFL earning an invitation to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie mini-camp.

"Tyler is one of the best defensive linemen in the IFL and we are fortunate to have him back for the 2026 season," said Head Coach Coles. "We look for him to not only take on a leadership role but to also set the tone for the defensive unit."

Tate will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

