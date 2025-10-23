Mitchell-Johnson Returns to Barnstormers

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re-signed defensive back Cameron Mitchell-Johnson to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Mitchell-Johnson (6-0, 175, Graceland University) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for his second season with the team. Mitchell-Johnson joined the Barnstormers late in the 2025 season, appearing in four games. Collegiately, Mitchell-Johnson began his career at Sierra College before transferring to Harding University and then completing his career at Graceland University.

"Cam is a returning player who we are looking forward to seeing take on a bigger role in his second season here in Iowa," said Head Coach Coles. "He gained some valuable experience on special teams and will compete for a DB spot in 2026."

Mitchell-Johnson will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

