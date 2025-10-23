Barnstormers Sign DB Khalil Finley

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Khalil Finley to the 2026 roster following a trade with the Green Bay Blizzard, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Finley (6-0, 190, Midwestern State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his second IFL season. Finley joined the Green Bay Blizzard's roster late in the 2025 season, contributing to their playoff run and post-season success. In three games with the Blizzard, Finley collected nine total tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup. Collegiately, Finley played for Midwestern State University. In four seasons with the Mustangs, Finley recorded 62total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, 15 passes defended, and one blocked kick finishing as a team leader in pass break-ups.

Prior to joining the IFL, Finley gained indoor experience with the Wheeling Minors of the National Arena League (NAL where he was selected as Honorable Mention All-NAL Defensive Back.

"Khalil is a DB who I have been looking forward to coaching for quite some time," said Head Coach Coles. "He's physical and can play multiple positions in the secondary."

Finley will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

As a result of the trade, Green Bay has received future considerations.

