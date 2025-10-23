Knight Hawks Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Moses Mallory

HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis announced today, October 23, that the team has re-signed offensive linemen Moses Mallory for the 2026 season.

Joining the Knight Hawks for the 2023 season, Mallory has played three seasons in Las Vegas, making him one of the longest tenured players on the roster. He earned All-IFL Second Team honors in 2024 and helped lead the Knight Hawks to an IFL National Championship in 2025.

Originally from Harriman, UT, Mallory played collegiately at Eastern Arizona University and the University of Montana.

"He's a great leader, has great character, and is a tremendous locker room guy. He's a phenomenal player, and we're fortunate to have him back," said Davis. "He knows what it took to get us to the championship and can help lead us in that direction again."

Mallory anchored an offensive line that allowed Vegas to have the fourth-best rushing attack in the IFL, rushing for 96 yards-per-game.

Moses Mallory, Offensive Lineman

Hometown: Harriman, UT

Height: 6'3

Weight: 330 lbs.

College: University of Montana







