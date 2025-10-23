Rattlers Bolster Offense and Special Teams

GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers continue to fill their roster for the 2026 season, signing a second quarterback, two wide receivers, one of those a top kick returner, and two offensive linemen. All have been signed since Oct. 16.

Michael Hiers, Quarterback

Hiers, 6-1, 215 pounds, was the 2022 Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year and earned second-team All-American honors when he helped take Samford University to a conference championship reaching the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1991.

In two years at Samford, he completed 74% of his passes for 6,600 yards, 54 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. He was invited to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie camp before the 2024 season and the Saskatchewan Roughriders camp prior to the current season.

Arland Bruce IV, Wide Receiver, Kick Returner

Bruce, 5-10, 190 pounds, was the IFL's All-Rookie kick returner and one of the top receivers for the Northern Arizona Wranglers last season. Playing in only nine games, he made the All-Rookie team by virtue of his 19 kick returns for 409 yards and three touchdowns. His 21.5 average yards per return put him fifth in the IFL.

At wide receiver, Bruce was third on the Wranglers in receptions and yards with 40 catches and 395 yards. His 43.9 average yards per game put him second on the team. He had 10 touchdowns, one behind the Wranglers' top pass catcher. He also rushed 15 times for 28 yards and two touchdowns.

Kasey Hawthorne, Wide Receiver

Hawthorne, 6-0, 195 pounds, played four years at Howard University where he piled up 1,689 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 14 TDs during his career. He was in the top 10 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and total scoring in his final season.

He was named to post-season All-MEAC teams in three of his four years at Howard, which won the 2023 MEAC championship. Hawthorne was a first-team all-conference player that season when he led the league with 35 receptions. He had a career high five TD catches that season.

Gerald Mincey, Offensive Line

Mincey, 6-6, 325 pounds, comes from the Southeastern Conference where he played at Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky over a five-year playing career. He played in 39 games over his career and started 20. Seven of those starts were in his final college season at Kentucky in 2024 which was interrupted by an injury that caused him to miss four games.

In two years at Tennessee, Mincey played in 21 games and started 13. He was part of an offensive line that was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award which goes to the top offensive line in college football. It was the first time the Volunteers had ever been named semifinalists for the award.

Braylon Nelson, Offensive Line

Nelson, 6-6, 320 pounds, finished his career at Fresno State starting in 32 consecutive games. He also had six starts as a true freshman.

During his time at Fresno St., the Bulldogs had one of the top offenses in the Mountain West Conference. In his senior year, his right tackle spot was the only position on the offensive line that didn't have another starter. He played the most snaps of any offensive lineman his junior year.

Nick Belcher, Placekicker

Belcher returns to the Rattlers after signing with the team for its playoff game last season. He made three of four extra-point attempts in the game and missed his only field goal attempt, a 36-yarder at the end of the first half. He also successfully executed an onside kick late in the game leading to a go-ahead score.

Belcher has been in indoor football since 2017 when he joined the Jacksonville Sharks while they were in the National Arena League. He was named the league's Special Teams Player of the Year that season, leading all kickers in scoring with 134 points as the Sharks won the inaugural league championship. He also played for the Carolina Cobras in the NAL.







