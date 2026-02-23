Sharks Strengthen Offense and Defense with Trio of 2026 Signings

Jacksonville, FL - The Sharks are pleased to announce three new additions to the Tank for the 2026 season. QB Sammy Edwards, DB Robert Jones III and DL/LB Brice Bass arrive in Jacksonville ready to make an instant impact on the field.

Edwards (6'2, 195 lbs.) spent all four years of his collegiate career at Valdosta State, where he accumulated 4,662 total yards, 66 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs in 613 total plays. In his junior season, Edwards established himself among Division II's elite, finishing second in the nation with 4,223 passing yards (just three shy of Valdosta State's single-season mark) and playing a central role in the Blazers' Gulf South Conference title and NCAA DII playoff run. For his efforts, Edwards was named Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Year and VSU Male Athlete of the Year. Known for his accurate arm and ability to make plays with his feet, Edwards is expected to add a dynamic element to the Sharks' offense.

Jones III (6'0 190 lbs.) quickly became a regular in the Bison secondary when he arrived at Howard University. Over the course of his collegiate career, Jones III appeared in 34 games, totaling 98 tackles along with four interceptions. As a senior, he earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Defensive Player of the Week honors twice (Nov. 4 and Nov. 18) and finished among the conference leaders in passes defended (4th) and interceptions (tied for 2nd). He started all 12 games, recording 39 total tackles (30 solo), 10 pass breakups, three interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick. Jones III looks to add depth and playmaking ability to the secondary, bringing a proven track record of disruptive pass defense

Bass (6'3, 255 lbs.) began his collegiate career playing for Gardner-Webb University, registering 85 tackles, 18.5 TFLs and 9.5 sacks in 36 games over three seasons. For his senior year, Bass transferred to Texas State and played in all 13 games during the Bobcats' 2024 season. He accumulated 42 tackles, including 7.0 TFLs for 28 yards and 2.5 sacks for 19 yards, helping to lead the Bobcats to a First Responder Bowl win over North Texas. Bass arrives in Jacksonville ready to add his strength, physicality and pass-rushing presence to the defensive front.







