Fishers Freight Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule
Published on February 23, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight News Release
FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced their 2026 season promotional schedule on Monday.
In their second season, the Freight will bring back fan-favorite promotions in Opening Night, Freight Tackles Cancer Night, Star Wars Night, Military Night, and Fan Appreciation Night, while introducing new promotions in Retro Gaming Night, Circus Night, and Medieval Night.
The full schedule is as follows:
Opening Night on Saturday, March 14 at 5 p.m. vs. the Quad City Steamwheelers
Freight Tackles Cancer Night on Sunday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. vs. the Arizona Rattlers
Retro Gaming Night on Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. vs. the Iowa Barnstormers
Star Wars Night on Saturday, May 2 at 5 p.m. vs. the Green Bay Blizzard
Military Night on Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. vs. the Jacksonville Sharks
Circus Night on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. vs the Tulsa Oilers
Medieval Night on Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. vs. the Iowa Barnstormers
Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday, July 26 at 4 p.m. vs. the Orlando Pirates
