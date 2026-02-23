Fishers Freight Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced their 2026 season promotional schedule on Monday.

In their second season, the Freight will bring back fan-favorite promotions in Opening Night, Freight Tackles Cancer Night, Star Wars Night, Military Night, and Fan Appreciation Night, while introducing new promotions in Retro Gaming Night, Circus Night, and Medieval Night.

The full schedule is as follows:

Opening Night on Saturday, March 14 at 5 p.m. vs. the Quad City Steamwheelers

Freight Tackles Cancer Night on Sunday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. vs. the Arizona Rattlers

Retro Gaming Night on Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. vs. the Iowa Barnstormers

Star Wars Night on Saturday, May 2 at 5 p.m. vs. the Green Bay Blizzard

Military Night on Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. vs. the Jacksonville Sharks

Circus Night on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. vs the Tulsa Oilers

Medieval Night on Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. vs. the Iowa Barnstormers

Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday, July 26 at 4 p.m. vs. the Orlando Pirates







