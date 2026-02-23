Freight Sign Defensive Back Donnie Lewis Jr.

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Thursday that they have signed defensive back Donald "Donnie" Lewis Jr. for the upcoming 2026 season.

Lewis Jr., 6'1, joins the Freight from the Massachusetts Pirates (now the Orlando Pirates)

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native is a former seventh round NFL draft pick of the Cleveland Browns. He was drafted 221st overall by Cleveland in 2019 after playing with the Green Wave of Tulane from 2015 through 2018.

Lewis Jr. brings a lot of professional experience, having played in four different professional leagues since turning pro. He began his professional career in 2019 and signed to the Browns practice squad after training camp.

He remained with Cleveland through September of 2020. Later that season he was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals and added to their practice squad. In 2021 he signed with the Bengals as a reserve. He was also rostered on the Denver Broncos where he was placed on injured reserve.

Lewis Jr. saw playing time in 2023 with the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League where he recorded 8.5 tackles with one interception. He also returned a punt for 12 yards.

During his collegiate career with Tulane, Lewis Jr. played in 46 games making 161 tackles. He added seven and a half tackles for a loss with .5 sacks. He finished his college career with eight interceptions, one fumble recovered, a blocked kick and a touchdown. He recorded eight tackles in a game three separate times.

His best year with the Green Wave was his final season in 2018 when he made 56 tackles while defending 20 passes with three interceptions.

In high school, Lewis Jr. was a three-year letterman at Central High School for coaches Sid Edwards and Lamonte Janeau. He helped lead the Wildcats to a combined 28-9 overall record with three District 4-5A titles and trips to the state playoff all three seasons

As a senior, Lewis Jr. was named first-team all-state, all-district and all-metro after snaring six interceptions. He also earned three letters in both basketball and track and field.







