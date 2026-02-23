Freight Sign Defensive Back Kendarius Smith

Published on February 23, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Thursday that they have signed defensive back Kendarius Smith for the upcoming 2026 season.

Smith, 5'10, is a Meridian, Mississippi native who will join the Freight after one season in the Canadian Football League.

In his collegiate career, Smith played defensive back for Nicholls State University for two seasons. As a junior, he led the Southland and ranked 12th in the FCS with 14 pass breakups. He broke up at least one pass in each of the final eight contests. He totaled 27 tackles for the year, and posted a high of five stops at Texas A&M-Commerce.

As a senior there, he played in twelve games for the Colonels, where he recorded 17 tackles, and posted three interceptions.

Prior to that, he played two seasons at East Mississippi Community College where he made the Dean's List, while finishing 2022 with 45 tackles, one sack, 4 TFLs, 11 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Smith led the MACCC and ranked seventh in the country in pass break- ups and was a part of EMCC defense that finished first in MACCC and third in the country with 18 interceptions. He appeared in nine games as a freshman, totaling 13 tackles while recording one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.







Indoor Football League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.