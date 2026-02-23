Freight Sign Defensive Back Charles Bradley

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive back Charles "CJ" Bradley for the upcoming 2026 season.

Bradley, 6'1", is an Atlanta, Georgia native who played the 2024 season at Keiser University, where he played 13 games for the Seahawks. He recorded 32 total tackles, posted three pass breakups with one interception, and had 2.0 tackles for loss. He made his Keiser debut at North Greenville, collecting a season-best eight tackles in that game.

Prior to that, he played two seasons at Bethel University in Tennessee, where he played in 11 games total and recorded twelve tackles.

Bradley played wide receiver at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, before his collegiate career began.







