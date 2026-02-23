Freight Sign Offensive Lineman Kerry Reynolds

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Tuesday that they have signed offensive lineman Kerry Reynolds for the upcoming 2026 season.

Reynolds, 6'3, joins the Freight from the Tulsa Oilers of the IFL last season, where he played in just two games. Prior to that, he also played for the Quad City Steamwheelers.

The Sterling, Illinois native played collegiately at College of Dupage, where he anchored an offensive line that was among the top rushing attacks in the NJCAA in 2019. Then in 2021, he appeared in all eleven games for the Chaparrals, helping them to lead the NJCAA in points and rushing yards.

Prior to that, he played on the Sterling High School football team and signed with the Steamwheelers in the same year as former high school rival Easton Bianchi.







