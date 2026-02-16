Sharks Add 3 to 2026 Roster

Published on February 16, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







Jacksonville, FL - The Sharks are excited to announce the additions of RB Ta'Ron Keith, DB/LB Isaiah Major and WR/DB Marquel Wade to the active roster in preparation for the upcoming 2026 season.

Keith (5'10, 195 lbs.) in the final year of his collegiate career at South Florida rushed for 419 yards on 78 carries, scoring eight touchdowns including a 93-yard kick return for a touchdown in a Hawai'i Bowl victory vs. San Jose State. Before transferring to USF, Keith spent four seasons at Bowling Green, where he appeared in 37 games with 15 starts and earned Second-Team ALL-MAC honors in 2022 as a kick returner. During his time at Bowling Green, he rushed 151 times for 693 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, while adding 104 receptions for 1,033 yards and eight scores, averaging 9.9 yards per catch. Keith looks to add explosiveness and versatility to the Sharks' offense, bringing big-play ability as both a dynamic runner and proven return specialist.

Major (6'0, 220 lbs.), after spending two successful seasons playing for Independence Community College, transferred to Florida A&M and immediately formed a key part of their defensive unit. Over the course of his junior and senior seasons, Major tallied 186 tackles and six sacks, earning him first team all-SWAC honors his junior year. Major looks to provide toughness, physicality and a relentless attitude to the Sharks' linebacker corps.

Wade (5'10, 190 lbs.) has had three prior stints with the Jacksonville Sharks, beginning with a brief appearance in 2017 when he played in three games and recorded three receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns. He returned in 2019, contributing during a championship season in which Jacksonville captured the National Arena League (NAL) title. Wade later made a homecoming return in 2023, playing a key role in another title run and helping the Sharks secure the 2023 NAL Championship with a 54-45 victory over the Carolina Cobras. Prior to his professional career, Wade attended the University of Arkansas where he played one season with the Razorbacks in 2011. As a freshman, he played in 10 games where he caught 8 receptions for 62 yards. He also excelled on special teams, returning 12 punts for 99 yards and 14 kicks for 358 yards and one touchdown. That year, he made the All-SEC Freshman team on special teams. Wade looks to bring veteran leadership and championship experience back to the Sharks roster, providing a dynamic presence at wide receiver and on special teams. With a proven track record in Jacksonville and a history of delivering in big moments, he adds explosiveness, versatility, and playmaking ability as the Sharks prepare for the upcoming season.







Indoor Football League Stories from February 16, 2026

Sharks Add 3 to 2026 Roster - Jacksonville Sharks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.