Freight Re-Sign Defensive Back Jaiden Roe

Published on September 17, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Freight have announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed defensive back Jaiden Roe for the upcoming 2026 season.

Roe, a Riverside, California native, attended Notre Dame High School. He graduated playing three seasons of varsity football and, in 2019, was a scholar-athlete and principal's honor roll achiever.

As a junior, he recorded 69 tackles, one interception, eight sacks, and one touchdown. As a senior, Roe produced 89 tackles, one interception, and two touchdowns.

After high school, Roe played football at San Bernardino Valley College and earned second-team all-conference in 2020 while recording six interceptions. In 2021, Roe transferred to Long Island University. During this season, he registered eight tackles in four games. The next season, he registered six tackles in 10 games.

In 2022, Roe was awarded to the NEC Fall Academic Honor Roll for the second consecutive year and recorded 16 tackles while appearing in 11 games.

During his last season with the Sharks, Roe was awarded first-team All-NEC (Northeast Conference). He also won FCS Football Central first-team All-NEC during this season.

Last year, his first with the Freight, Roe had 88 total tackles, one interception, and one sack. He earned the Freight's 'Gridiron Greatness' honor in June for his over-the-boards tackle against Green Bay.







