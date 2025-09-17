Bay Area Panthers Enter Dormancy for 2026 Indoor Football League Season

Published on September 17, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Bay Area Panthers announced today that the organization will enter dormancy for the 2026 Indoor Football League season, full statement below.

A Message from the Bay Area Panthers

To our Panthers Family - fans, players, coaches, staff, partners, and community,

It is with deep respect and gratitude that we announce the unfortunate news that the Bay Area Panthers will be entering dormancy for the 2026 Indoor Football League season. This was not an easy decision, and it comes after extensive reflection on the future of the team, the challenges we've faced, and the responsibility we carry to our community.

Over the past several seasons, we have been honored to bring professional indoor football to the Bay Area and share incredible moments with all of you, including a national championship. However, like many professional sports organizations, we have had to navigate rising operational costs, increased venue and travel expenses, and broader economic pressures that have made sustaining year-over-year operations more difficult. We have had to make tough choices about how best to position the Panthers for long-term success. Going into dormancy allows us to step back, reassess, and explore ways to reimagine the future of the team in a way that is sustainable, competitive, and meaningful for everyone involved.

We want to express our heartfelt appreciation to our loyal fans who attended in force, cheered us on, and made every game an unforgettable experience. To our players and coaches, your dedication and passion have inspired us all - you are the heart of this organization. To our employees, staff, volunteers, and partners, your tireless efforts behind the scenes brought Panthers football to life, and we are deeply grateful.

This pause is not the end of our story. Our hope is that with time, reflection, and renewed strategy, we will be able to return stronger, with a foundation that can support both the sport and the community for years to come.

Thank you for believing in us, standing with us, and being part of the Bay Area Panthers family.

With gratitude,

The Bay Area Panthers

Founded in 2019, the Panthers overcame early pandemic-related challenges to establish themselves as a competitive force in the Indoor Football League. The team captured the IFL National Championship in 2023 and advanced to the league playoffs in both 2024 and 2025. Since inception, 17 Panthers players have gone on to continue their professional football journeys, reflecting the organization's dedication to developing and preparing athletes for success beyond the IFL.

Off the field, the Panthers focused on strengthening community ties by fostering close connections between athletes, fans, and local organizations while striving to make professional football accessible to all. From affordable tickets to engaging directly with the community, the organization has remained committed to creating a meaningful and lasting impact throughout the Bay Area.

"This organization has always been about more than football. It has been about building community, cultivating talent, and giving fans something to rally around," said Bay Area Panthers Team President David Eisenberg. "While stepping away from competition was a difficult decision, it gives us the opportunity to return with renewed energy that honors both our players and our supporters."

The Panthers express their deepest gratitude to fans who filled the stands, cheered passionately, and made every game an unforgettable experience. The organization also recognizes the players and coaches whose dedication has been the heart of the franchise, along with the staff, volunteers, and partners who brought Panthers football to life behind the scenes.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.