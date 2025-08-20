Panthers DB Joe Foucha Named 2025 IFL Defensive Player of the Year

The Indoor Football League gave official word on Wednesday that Bay Area Panthers defensive back Joe Foucha has won the 2025 IFL Defensive Player of the Year award. This elite designation comes to Foucha on top of also being placed on the '25 All-IFL First Team in just his second campaign with Bay Area.

The Panthers boasted the league's top defense this past season (surrendering only 35.1 PPG) and Foucha was a driving force in that. As a 5-foot-11 player in the secondary, he was rangy, instinctive and especially imposing.

Foucha-a defender with collegiate experience from LSU and Arkansas-missed a couple games in 2025, yet, managed to intercept an IFL-leading seven passes (one of which for a touchdown); two of those picks came in the regular season finale off Massachusetts Pirates quarterback and Big Ten all-time top passer Taulia Tagovailoa. In 15 contests, Foucha compiled 50 total tackles, 15 pass breakups and three TFL.

"This award means a lot to me because it shows that you dominated the league, out of all the players. You stand out, and the players you went against-you're getting rewarded for it," Foucha explained. "I just want to thank my teammates, especially my D-linemen, for helping me get those picks by pressuring the quarterbacks.

For in-season accolades, Foucha was named the league's Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4. In the game, he produced 4.5 tackles in addition to the aforementioned pick six, which was returned for 56 yards.

Despite his smaller frame, Foucha delivered more than a few devastating hits this year. He is the sort of defensive back that fills up not only a stat sheet, but also the thoughts of opposing wide receivers by striking with both momentum and precision.

As noted, Foucha has earned the '25 DPOY in his second IFL season (both with Bay Area). In 2024, he produced a similar line, showcasing 55 combined tackles, seven picks and two fumble recoveries.

"I also want to thank [Panthers head coach] Rob Keefe for putting me in the position to play his defense, to make plays and for coaching me hard every day. He gave me that fire again in my game. Coach Jubenal, too-he's a great position coach. He's helped me lock in on the fundamentals every day, especially tackling."

Coach Keefe shared his pride in Foucha, saying, "Joe has been a cornerstone of our defense since the day he arrived, and this award is proof of the impact he's made. He's not only one of the most talented defensive backs in the league, but he's also one of the hardest workers I've ever coached. This honor is a true testament to his dedication, consistency, and the pride he takes in his craft."

He continued, "We're all proud of Joe, not just for what he's accomplished on the field, but for the way he carries himself as a teammate and a person. With his skill set and drive, there's no doubt he has the tools to compete at the next level, and we're proud to have been part of his journey here in Bay Area."

Keep an eye on the hyper-dynamic Foucha going forward. His playing journey will undoubtedly continue, and with his athleticism, speed and instincts, Foucha should have the opportunity to thrive at the next level.

Overall, the future is bright for the Panthers. Coach Keefe-who is also the Panthers Head of Football Operations-will strive to retain talent while simultaneously recruiting others who can help fill the team's voids for 2026.

Stay tuned for more news from the 2025 Indoor Football League campaign, such as the IFL's Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.







