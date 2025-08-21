Vegas Knight Hawks to Host IFL National Championship Watch Party

Published on August 20, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, August 20, that the team will host their official IFL National Championship Watch Party at the MacKenzie River located inside of America First Center, this Saturday, August 23. Doors will open for the event at 6:30 p.m. PT, and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT.

Enjoy free admission, giveaways, a raffle, and fans who wear VKH gear will get a complimentary order of Lodgepoles. RSVP for the watch party by clicking

this link. Fans who RSVP will receive an additional entry in the watch party raffle, which will include team-signed memorabilia and a game-worn jersey. The first 10 fans to arrive will also get a mystery item signed by a Knight Hawks player.

Fans who are unable to attend the watch party can listen to the broadcast locally on 1230 The Game or watch on CBS Sports Network.

IFL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP WATCH PARTY

WHAT: Watch the Vegas Knight Hawks and Green Bay Blizzard compete for the national title in Tucson, AZ!

WHEN: Saturday, August 23; Doors open at 6:30 p.m. PT, kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. PT

WHERE: MacKenzie River at America First Center (222 S Water St, Henderson, NV)







