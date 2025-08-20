Joe Foucha Named 2025 IFL Defensive Player of the Year

Bay Area Panthers defensive back Joe Foucha has earned the honor of 2025 Defensive Player of the Year, after putting together one of the most complete defensive seasons in the league.

Foucha tied for the league lead with seven interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and finished with 15 pass breakups, giving him 22 total passes defended. His coverage ability consistently erased top receivers, while his knack for finding the ball set the tone for a Bay Area secondary that became one of the toughest in the IFL. Not just a ball hawk, Foucha was physical, adding 53 tackles and 3 tackles for loss.

More than just a stat-stuffer, Foucha was the emotional leader of a Panthers defense that complemented the team's high-powered offense. His playmaking ability routinely shifted games, and his consistency week in and week out established him as the league's premier defensive back in 2025.







