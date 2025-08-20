Robinson Jr Returns to Jax

Jacksonville Sharks running back Jimmie Robinson, Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - The Jacksonville Sharks proudly welcome back Jimmie Robinson Jr ., the IFL's 2024 leading rusher, for a second season after a devastating injury in Tucson last April. Robinson is a primary kick returner and leading rusher, ready to make big waves in the upcoming season.

Robinson faced a season-ending knee injury just three games into his first year with the Sharks. But there are high hopes for the 2026 season as Robinson returns to the field. Within his short-lived season in Jacksonville, Robinson managed 124 rushing yards with two touchdowns and 31 receiving yards with 1 touchdown. He is eager for a fresh start and is ready to pick up right where he left off. "I didn't deliver my promise on bringing a ring to the Tank," Robinson said. "I'll see you guys in 2026."

Robinson, who previously played for the Massachusetts Pirates, quickly gained a strong following with the Sharks. While with the Pirates, Robinson earned many honors including being selected for the IFL's All-Rookie Team, Second-Team kick returner and First-Team running back.

Robinson marks the first signing of the Sharks for their 2026 season. "Jimmie is a true game-changer and the ultimate professional," Coach Gibson said. "The best RB in the league is BACK!" The Sharks look to keep adding key players as they continue to build their roster for next year. The re-signing of Jimmie Robinson Jr. is just the beginning.

