Ka'ron Ashley Returns Alongside Offensive and Defensive Rookies

Published on October 21, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - The Sharks welcome back WR Ka'ron Ashley (top 10 in league receptions in 2025) for a second season alongside two promising rookies. WR Christian Horn and DL Demeco Roland. These three players add even more firepower to a promising roster the team has signed in preparation to make their Championship run in 2026.

Ashley (6'3, 175 lbs.) returns after a strong first year, recording 58 receptions for 630 yards and nine touchdowns. Before becoming a Shark, he spent time with the CFL's Edmonton Elks. Ashley looks to come back even stronger this season and remain a key part of the Sharks offensive unit.

Horn (6'1, 190 lbs.) brings a similar legacy to Jacksonville after appearing as a two-time team captain for Appalachian State. He closed out his career with 97 catches for 1,658 yards and 11 touchdowns. Horn averaged 17.1 yards per catch and played four games with 100-plus receiving yards.

Roland (6'3, 325 bs) brings power to the defense after hailing from Southern Mississippi, where he was a key member of the defensive unit with 13 solo tackles, 21 assists, one pass defended, two blocks and 5.5 tackles for loss. Roland also spent some time in the NFL, signing as an undrafted free agent for the Seattle Seahawks.

Ashley's return alongside the new oncoming talent sets the tone for an electrifying year ahead.







