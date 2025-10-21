Freight Re-Sign Wide Receiver Gourney Sloan

October 21, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS- The Freight have announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed wide receiver Gourney Sloan for the upcoming 2026 season.

Sloan, a Michigan native, joined the Freight towards the end of the 2025 Freight season and immediately had an impact with a game-winning catch at the buzzer during the Freight's game against the Green Bay Blizzard on June 21.

Prior to that, Sloan was on the San Diego Strike Force. During the 2024 season, Sloan was with the Duke City Gladiators, he played in 14 games and recorded a team-high 49 receptions for 475 yards. He scored eight touchdowns.







