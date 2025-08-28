IFL Defensive Player of the Year Joe Foucha Inks Deal with CFL's BC Lions

August 28, 2025

Bay Area Panthers defensive back Joe Foucha is headed north.

After being named the IFL's 2025 Defensive Player of the Year last Wednesday, Foucha has signed a future contract with the CFL's BC Lions, according to the league's official site,

Foucha anchored the Panthers' defense in 2025, posting 54 tackles in 15 games and leading the IFL with seven interceptions, including one for a touchdown. He also earned All-IFL First Team honors and contributed on special teams with nine kickoff returns for 80 yards.

Before joining the Panthers, Foucha played at Arkansas, where he recorded 233 tackles and four interceptions in four seasons, before finishing his college career at LSU in 2022. Foucha won a bowl game at both universities, logging a team-high eight tackles and one interception for the Razorbacks in the 2022 Outback Bowl versus Penn State.

Panthers Head Rob Keefe reflected on Foucha's time with the team and what his next step represents:

"Our focus with the Panthers is on building up our players and pushing them to reach higher levels, and Joe took full advantage of that over the past two seasons. He's been an incredible player, and his impact speaks for itself. We're proud to see him take this next step with the CFL, and know he'll make the most of the opportunity."

Foucha's journey from college standout to IFL Defensive Player of the Year is a testament to how the Panthers have nurtured and sharpened his skills. Now, as he heads to Vancouver, he'll carry the lessons and experience from his time in the Bay into this next chapter on an even bigger stage.







