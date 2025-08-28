Vegas and Green Bay Trade Blows in an All-Time Classic as Jayden de Laura, Knight Hawks Claim IFL Championship

The 2025 IFL National Championship will go down as one of the most unforgettable games in league history. Under the lights of the Tucson Convention Center, the Vegas Knight Hawks and Green Bay Blizzard delivered a back-and-forth heavyweight fight that featured 17 lead changes, 125 combined points, and only one defensive stop the entire night - the very last play of the game.

When the dust settled, it was Vegas quarterback Jayden De Laura, named the game's Most Valuable Player, who stood tallest. With a dazzling blend of precision passing, fearless rushing, and unshakable composure, De Laura guided the Knight Hawks to a 64-61 triumph that will be remembered as an instant classic.

A Scoring Frenzy from the Opening Kick

The first quarter set the tone for what was to come. Quentin Randolph's 7-yard touchdown run gave Vegas an early lead, but Green Bay answered immediately as Max Meylor found Andre Williams for a 28-yard strike to even the score. By the end of the quarter, the teams had already traded blows multiple times, with Vegas up 13-14 after a Meylor keeper flipped the lead to Green Bay.

The second quarter only raised the stakes. Antonio Wimbush broke free for a 10-yard score, putting Vegas back in front, only for Meylor to punch back with a 9-yard rushing touchdown. Green Bay briefly created separation when a rare safety on the ensuing kickoff made it 23-20 Blizzard. But Vegas countered yet again - De Laura drove the Hawks downfield, finishing with a 2-yard TD run and a conversion toss to CJ Windham Jr. for a 28-23 lead. Green Bay answered with Kymani Clarke's 19-yard touchdown, before Vegas fired back on a 15-yard scoring connection from De Laura to Randolph. Still, the half ended with Andrew Mevis drilling a 38-yard field goal, cutting the margin to 35-33 Vegas.

Fireworks Continue After Halftime

If fans thought the first half was wild, the third quarter escalated into pure chaos. Clarke thundered into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown run to reclaim the lead, only for Wimbush to answer immediately with his third rushing touchdown of the night. Then came Clarke again, blasting in for another score to make it 47-42 Blizzard.

Vegas refused to blink. De Laura powered through for a 25-yard touchdown run, swinging momentum back to the Knight Hawks at 49-47. Green Bay's Meylor hit back with a 31-yard strike to TJ Davis, giving the Blizzard a 54-49 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

A Legendary Finish

The fourth quarter delivered the most dramatic finish imaginable. Clarke bulldozed in for his fourth rushing touchdown of the night, extending Green Bay's lead to 61-56. But Vegas still had answers. CJ Jefferson punched in a 3-yard score, and with Ben Derby's kick, the Knight Hawks were back on top 64-61 with just minutes to play.

That set up one final, fateful drive. Meylor and the Blizzard methodically advanced into Vegas territory, threatening yet another lead change. But with the championship on the line, the Knight Hawks' defense - battered all night - rose for the only defensive stop of the entire game, stuffing Green Bay's final attempt as time expired.

It was the perfect punctuation to a game that showcased everything the IFL is known for: relentless offense, fearless playmakers, and a finish that will echo through league history.

Star Performances on Both Sides

MVP Jayden De Laura (Vegas): 12-of-15 passing for 131 yards, 1 TD, plus 70 rushing yards and 2 rushing scores.

Antonio Wimbush (Vegas): 14 carries, 70 yards, 3 touchdowns, plus 45 receiving yards.

Quentin Randolph (Vegas): 5 catches for 57 yards, 1 receiving TD, and a rushing score.

Kymani Clarke (Green Bay): 14 carries, 80 yards, 4 touchdowns - a relentless force inside.

Max Meylor (Green Bay): 182 yards passing with 2 TDs, 52 rushing yards with 2 more scores - six total touchdowns in a losing effort.

An Instant Classic

The Knight Hawks' 64-61 victory wasn't just a championship win - it was a statement. In a league built on speed, grit, and offensive firepower, this game delivered the purest showcase of the IFL's identity. Seventeen lead changes. One defensive stop. And a champion crowned in the final seconds.

For Vegas, it marks the franchise's first IFL Championship, fueled by De Laura's MVP heroics and a relentless supporting cast. For fans, it was the kind of spectacle that will be talked about for years to come.

The entire game is now available on demand, for free, on the IFL Network - and for anyone who missed it live, it's a must-watch, a defining moment for the league and its future.







