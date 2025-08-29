Wranglers Strengthen for 2026 Season - Leaders and Key Pieces Re-Signed

The Northern Arizona Wranglers have officially begun preparations for their sixth season as a franchise, building off another year of competitive performances-especially on their home field in Prescott Valley. A major focus of the offseason has been retaining the integral players and coaches who helped shape the team's success in 2025, while also laying the foundation for even bigger plans on and off the field in 2026.

Fans in Prescott Valley can expect an exciting slate of eight home games in 2026, each featuring interactive game themes and community-driven promotions. The Wranglers' strong partnerships with local businesses will continue to bring special giveaways and unique experiences to the gameday atmosphere.

The team's first major move of the offseason came with the re-signing of Head Coach Ron James, who returns for his second year leading the Wranglers. A two-time Arena Football League Coach of the Year (2012, 2017), James is highly respected among his peers and players across the Indoor Football League. James wasted no time in reloading the roster for 2026, bringing back Defensive Coordinator Larry Hendrix, whose defense ranked fifth in the IFL in fewest yards allowed last season.

On the offensive side, the Wranglers' first re-signing was quarterback Ramone Atkins, who provided a spark to the offense in 2025. In just 10 games, Atkins threw for more than 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns, while adding 270 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground. With a full offseason of preparation ahead, Atkins looks poised to elevate the Wranglers' attack even further in 2026. The Wranglers also re-signed his brother, offensive lineman Ryan Atkins, a proven leader in both pass protection and run blocking.

The offense also retains wide receiver Marlon Cook Jr., who found the end zone four times in just seven games, and offensive lineman Junior Atuatasi, a steady anchor and leader up front.

Defensively, the Wranglers re-signed several key playmakers, highlighted by defensive back Kieran Page. Page was a force in 2025, leading the team with 66.5 tackles, recording five interceptions, and adding six pass breakups. His five picks were just two shy of the league lead, despite playing in only 12 games.

Joining him are defensive back Simeon Burns, who made an immediate impact with two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in just two appearances, and defensive back Dayvia Gbor, who tallied three interceptions in only four games. The Wranglers also secured the return of defensive lineman Quran Bouldin, who turned heads as a rookie with a mix of sacks, tackles for loss, forced fumbles, and even a blocked kick.

The Wranglers are strengthening their roster by adding new talent while re-signing key athletes who delivered some of the team's best performances last season. With their core intact and more signings to come, the Wranglers are laying a strong foundation for their sixth season-and fans in Prescott Valley can expect another year of intensity, community connection, and exciting football.

The Northern Arizona Wranglers 2026 Season will feature 8 HOME games starting in March of 2026. The schedule release is expected in the later months of 2025.

