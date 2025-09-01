Wranglers Re-Sign Quarterback Ramone Atkins
Published on August 31, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release
The Northern Arizona Wranglers have announced their first re-signing of the offseason, bringing back quarterback Ramone Atkins for the 2026 campaign.
Atkins was a key spark for the Wranglers' offense in 2025, appearing in just 10 games but making a major impact. He threw for over 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns through the air, while also adding 270 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground.
With a full offseason of preparation ahead, Atkins is set to take the next step in leading the Wranglers' attack and elevating the offense to new heights in 2026.
