Wranglers Re-Sign Quarterback Ramone Atkins

Published on August 31, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Northern Arizona Wranglers have announced their first re-signing of the offseason, bringing back quarterback Ramone Atkins for the 2026 campaign.

Atkins was a key spark for the Wranglers' offense in 2025, appearing in just 10 games but making a major impact. He threw for over 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns through the air, while also adding 270 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground.

