Gunslingers to Announce Player of the Game

Published on August 28, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







The San Antonio Gunslingers Professional Indoor Football Team is proud to partner with Texas Sports Productions to bring attention to the talented young men involved with San Antonio area high school football each week.

Get In The Game! The San Antonio Gunslingers and its partners are proud to present the 2025 San Antonio Gunslingers Player of the Game contest.

The Player of the Game contest was created to celebrate the weekly performances of our best high school football players in the San Antonio area.

How It Works Each week you will have a chance at guessing who you think will be the player of the game at any of the High School Football games covered by Texas Sports Productions. Pick the right player and you can win free tickets to a 2026 San Antonio Gunslingers game!

How to Play Choose the player below who you think will be selected as the San Antonio Gunslingers Player of the Game.

If you guess correctly you win four (4) tickets to a 2026 regular season Gunslingers home game of your choice.

The Grand Prize You will also be automatically registered for a chance to win the Grand Prize, a VIP Suite at a 2026 Guslingers home game of your choice!!!

The Grand Prize winner will be chosen at the conclusion of the 2025 high school football season and announced on Gunslingers social media accounts.

Come back and play each week for even more chances to win!

