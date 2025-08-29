Vegas Knight Hawks Sign Offensive Coordinator Hurtis Chinn to Two-Year Extension

Published on August 28, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks General Manager and Head Coach Mike Davis announced today, August 28, the team has signed offensive coordinator Hurtis Chinn to a two-year extension. Chinn joined the Knight Hawks coaching staff in January 2024.

"In the two seasons he's been with the team, Coach Chinn's leadership of our offense has helped take the Knight Hawks to our first playoff appearance in the 2024 season, and our first Championship title in the 2025 season," said Davis. "We're excited to see what he's able to accomplish with the team over the next two years."

Prior to Chinn taking helm of the Knight Hawks offense, the group was averaging 38.9 points per game through 2022 and 2023, ranking in the bottom half of the league. Since Chinn's arrival in Vegas the offense has averaged 50.2 points per game, ranking them second overall in the league. His offense has also produced the 2024 MVP in Ja'Rome Johnson, the 2025 Championship MVP in Jayden De Laura, as well as Vegas' first 1000-yard receiver in Quentin Randolph.

Before arriving in Vegas, Chinn was named 2023 IFL Head Coach of the Year with the Tucson Sugar Skulls, leading Tucson to a 9-6 regular season record during his first and only season as Head Coach of the franchise. In 2022 he was named the IFL Assistant Coach of the Year while serving as the Sugar Skulls' Offensive Coordinator. Chinn has also served as the Quarterbacks and Running Back Coach for the Arizona Rattlers, the Offensive Coordinator for Tucson in 2019, the Assistant Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach for the Iowa Barnstormers in 2018, and coached for six seasons with the Nebraska Danger.

Chinn played three years of IFL football with the River City Rage and Danger before joining the coaching ranks. He also played college football at Western New Mexico University.







