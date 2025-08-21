Panthers ATH Josh Tomas Named 2025 IFL Offensive Player of the Year

Published on August 21, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







On Thursday, the Indoor Football League announced that Bay Area Panthers playmaker Josh Tomas has won the 2025 IFL Offensive Player of the Year award. In just his second season with Bay Area, Tomas can officially add OPOY to his growing list of league accolades.

The Panthers showcased an exceptional running game this past season and the shifty Tomas was a prevalent proponent of that. On the ground, he churned out 654 yards (4.5 AVG) to go with 23 rushing touchdowns. Of course, that is only one aspect of Tomas' dynamic skill set.

Tomas-an athlete who majorly played receiver at Georgetown University-was also incredibly productive in Bay Area's passing game. This past campaign, he notched 52 receptions for 601 yards and six additional scores. That brought his 2025 offensive total to 1,255 yards and 29 tuddies.

"Praise to the Man Above! I want to give a big shoutout to the entire Panthers organization and fan base, and especially my coaches for believing in me with the position change this year and trusting that I'd exceed expectations," Tomas professed. "Another big thanks to all my brothers for pushing me each and everyday to be at my greatest. Lastly, a special thanks to all my loved ones for all their unconditional love and support as well as humbling me all the time."

Away from offense, Tomas was one of the league's most-feared kick returners this season. His efforts on special teams-647 return yards and two more touchdowns-warranted an All-IFL Second Team nod.

Tomas was also a significant contributor to the Panthers in 2024. He caught 44 passes for 466 receiving yards and five touchdowns a year ago. From there, he rushed for another four scores.

Bay Area Head Coach Rob Keefe praised Tomas' impact on and off the field. "Josh is one of those rare players who can change the entire energy of a game the moment he touches the ball. He's electric, he's fearless, and he has a way of getting fans out of their seats every single week," Keefe said.

He continued, "On top of that, he's the kind of teammate you want in your locker room. In just two seasons here, I've watched him grow not only as an athlete, but as a leader and a man. The recognition he's earned with this award shines a light on just how special he is, and I hope it opens doors for him to showcase his talent on an even bigger stage, because he's more than deserving."

As noted, Tomas was an offensive standout for the Georgetown Hoyas.

From 2018 to 2022, he played in 43 total games for GU. Throughout that time, Tomas registered 227 catches for 2,835 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. From there, he also logged 57 carries for 376 yards and two rushing scores. When you factor in the return game, he added another touchdown (23 TD in all) and brought his all-purpose total to 4,643 yards with the Hoyas. He even completed a 32-yard pass as a senior.

Expect to see Tomas' name at the next level. His ball skills, athleticism, speed and elusiveness are all elite, and those are traits that seemingly every offensive coordinator is looking for.

"Even though this is an individual award, I'm a firm believer that everyone mentioned above won this award collectively-this is for us," Tomas continued.

Overall, the future is bright for the Panthers. Coach Keefe-who also serves as the Panthers President of Football Operations-will strive to retain talent while simultaneously recruiting others who can help fill the team's voids for 2026.

Stay tuned for more news from the 2025 Indoor Football League campaign, such as the IFL's Most Valuable Player. Of course, on Wednesday, Panthers DB Joe Foucha was awarded with the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year, marking the first season since 2014 that both the league's OPOY and DPOY came from the same organization.







