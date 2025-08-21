Joshua Tomas Named 2025 IFL Offensive Player of the Year

Published on August 21, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Bay Area Panthers running back Joshua Tomas has been named the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year, after delivering a historic all-purpose season that showcased his versatility and game-breaking ability.

Tomas ranked among the IFL's most productive rushers with 623 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. But what set him apart was his impact in the passing game and on special teams. He added 601 receiving yards on 52 catches, with six touchdowns, and further punished opponents as a return man with 647 yards and two return scores, averaging 16.2 yards per return.

In total, Tomas accounted for more than 1,800 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the most dynamic weapons the IFL has seen in recent memory. His ability to score from anywhere on the field made him a nightmare for opposing defenses and the heartbeat of Bay Area's offensive success.







Indoor Football League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.