Panthers Win IFL Best Social Media Award for 2025 Season

Published on August 26, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Bay Area Panthers have been recognized as the Indoor Football League's 2025 winner for Best Social Media Team Award, an honor that highlights the team's commitment to creativity, engagement, and building meaningful connections with fans online.

The IFL's annual Team Awards celebrate franchises that set the standard for excellence on and off the field, and the Best Social Media award acknowledges organizations that deliver top-tier digital content and interaction. For the Panthers, this recognition reflects a season-long effort to make social media a space where fans feel connected to the team and the game experience.

The Panthers' social media strategy focused on giving fans an inside look at every aspect of the season. From behind-the-scenes practice content to player-focused stories that showcased personalities, every post aimed to bring fans closer to the team. The Panthers also highlighted community events and fan experiences, delivered comprehensive gameday coverage, and produced cinematic hype videos and recaps that captured the contagious excitement of Panthers football.

In addition to original content, the Panthers focused on in-market growth by partnering with other Bay Area sports organizations, local non-profits, and culture, lifestyle, and sports content creators. This approach allowed the team to curate content that felt authentic to Bay Area fans, showcasing the heart and culture of the region and bringing the Bay's identity to life on Panthers social channels.

Behind the success is the Panthers' communications and marketing team, including our photo and video staff who help bring every story and moment to life. Vice President Of Marketing and Communications Kassidi Gilgenast led the charge this season, overseeing these teams as they worked tirelessly to showcase the Panthers online.

"Leading this team has been an absolute pleasure," Gilgenast reflected. "Bringing together so many unique creatives and channeling their individual talents into a social media presence that the entire organization can be proud of has been incredibly rewarding. We're honored to receive this recognition from the IFL, and we want to thank our fans and the league for celebrating the hard work and passion of our team."

Social Media Coordinator Natalie Mohn also played a key role in shaping the Panthers' visual identity. As a talented graphic designer and content strategist, her bold designs and thoughtful content planning helped set the standard for creative excellence across the league.

"At the end of the day, our team gets to be storytellers," Mohn explained. "We get to know our players, coaches, dance team, front office, and fans, and show the IFL and the world that there's nothing like the Bay. This award celebrates them as much as it celebrates us and reflects the passion and spirit of everyone involved with the Panthers organization."

Winning this award would not have been possible without the passionate support of the Bay Area Panthers fanbase. Every like, comment, and share helps grow the game and bring the excitement of IFL football to more people across the Bay and beyond.

The Panthers will look to build on this momentum heading into the next season, continuing to deliver creative, engaging, and fan-focused content that sets the standard for professional indoor football.







