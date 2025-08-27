Vegas Knight Hawks to Celebrate IFL National Championship Win at M Resort

HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, August 26, that the team will celebrate their IFL National Championship win with a party at M Resort's Patio this Thursday, August 28 at 5:30 p.m. PT. Head Coach Mike Davis, his coaching staff, and Knight Hawks players will be in attendance. The Championship celebration will include team meet and greets, giveaways, prizes, and more. The event is open to the public.

To celebrate this historic victory, fans can purchase a 2026 full season membership (minimum 2 seats) by Tuesday, September 30 and receive a limited-edition member exclusive championship ring, along with special Champions Pricing. To secure this special offer, please reach out to the Knight Hawks ticketing team at 702-645-4259 or tickets@knighthawksfootball.com. All current full season members who renew for the 2026 season will also receive the member exclusive championship ring.

Media interested in covering the event should reach out to Kelli Pfiffner (kpfiffner@hendersonsilverknights.com).

IFL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION PARTY

WHAT: Celebrate the Vegas Knight Hawks' IFL National Championship win with the team!

WHEN: Thursday, August 28 // 5:30-7:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: M Resort Patio (12300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Henderson, NV 89044)

PARKING: Please park in the West Lot.







