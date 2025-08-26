IFL Awards John Pettit Person of the Year to Destiny Brown

The Indoor Football League has awarded Destiny Brown of the Quad City Steamwheelers with the John Pettit Person of the Year Award following the 2025 season.

This award is named after the late John Pettit who was the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Iowa Barnstormers until his untimely passing in December of 2020. John Pettit was a pioneer of the industry and the list of his accomplishments, successes, and accolades is quite extensive; but you would never know it. He was humble, he was helpful, and he was honest. The Iowa Barnstormers meant the world to him and while he put countless hours into the organization at all levels; his priority was not just to see the Barnstormers succeed it was to see the entire Indoor Football League succeed. John always found extra hours to be available to help other teams or individuals because he knew that in order for one of us to be strong we all needed to be. John was a rare breed and he will always be missed.

Each season, the John Pettit Person of the Year Award will be awarded by the Indoor Football League to the individual who shows dedication and exemplary service to their team as well as their community. This award will be given to a caring individual who always has the best interest of their team, fan base, community, and the Indoor Football League in mind.

"I am beyond grateful that the John Pettit Person of the Year Award was put in my dad's name," said Juli Pettit. "I am also grateful to have been given the privilege by Commissioner Todd Tryon to present this award each year and look forward to continuing to recognize the many great leaders in our league through this honor."

The 2025 John Pettit Person of the Year is Destiny Brown, the General Manager of the Quad City Steamwheelers. Destiny made history as the youngest female GM in IFL history and continues to guide her historic franchise with professionalism and care.

"Destiny is beyond deserving of this award," said Pettit. "She understands the importance of being a great league partner and is always willing to share ideas, collaborate with others, and most importantly is always open to continuing to learn and grow. I am incredibly proud to see her name added to the list of award participants."

The Iowa Barnstormers would like to congratulate Destiny Brown on being the 2025 IFL John Pettit Person of the Year. Our organization continues to be proud of the John Pettit Person of the Year Award and especially proud of the standard that has been set for future recipients. We look forward to celebrating all of those who earn this honor in the future.

John Pettit Person of the Year Recipients:

2021 - Juli Pettit (Iowa Barnstormers)

2022 - Ryan Hopson (Green Bay Blizzard)

2023 - Kathy Treankler (Green Bay Blizzard)

2024 - Doug Bland (Quad City Steamwheelers)

2025 - Destiny Brown (Quad City Steamwheelers)







