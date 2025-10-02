Vegas Knight Hawks Sign Seven Players for 2026 Season
Published on October 2, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks General Manager and Head Coach Mike Davis announced today, October 2, the team has signed seven new players for the 2026 IFL season. The list includes wide receiver Jelani Baker, offensive lineman Ed Gatling, defensive back Anthony Sao, defensive back Fred Flowers, defensive back Jesse Johnson III, linebacker Cornel Jones, and offensive lineman Hunter Poncius.
Jelani Baker, Wide Receiver
Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA
Height: 6'2
Weight: 200 lbs.
College: University of West Georgia
Ed Gatling, Offensive Lineman
Hometown: Temple Hills, MD
Height: 6'3
Weight: 320 lbs.
College: Monmouth University
Anthony Sao, Defensive Back
Hometown: Compton, CA
Height: 6'1
Weight: 205 lbs.
College: MidAmerica Nazarene University
Fred Flavors, Defensive Back
Hometown: Atmore, AL
Height: 5'11
Weight: 190 lbs.
College: Samford University
Jesse Johnson III, Defensive Back
Hometown: Columbus, OH
Height: 5'11
Weight: 168 lbs.
College: Austin Peay
Cornel Jones, Linebacker
Hometown: Liberty City, FL
Height: 6'3
Weight: 220 lbs.
College: Purdue University
Hunter Poncius, Offensive Lineman
Hometown: Buffalo, MN
Height: 6'7
Weight: 305 lbs.
College: North Dakota State University
