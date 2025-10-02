Vegas Knight Hawks Sign Seven Players for 2026 Season

Published on October 2, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks General Manager and Head Coach Mike Davis announced today, October 2, the team has signed seven new players for the 2026 IFL season. The list includes wide receiver Jelani Baker, offensive lineman Ed Gatling, defensive back Anthony Sao, defensive back Fred Flowers, defensive back Jesse Johnson III, linebacker Cornel Jones, and offensive lineman Hunter Poncius.

Jelani Baker, Wide Receiver

Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA

Height: 6'2

Weight: 200 lbs.

College: University of West Georgia

Ed Gatling, Offensive Lineman

Hometown: Temple Hills, MD

Height: 6'3

Weight: 320 lbs.

College: Monmouth University

Anthony Sao, Defensive Back

Hometown: Compton, CA

Height: 6'1

Weight: 205 lbs.

College: MidAmerica Nazarene University

Fred Flavors, Defensive Back

Hometown: Atmore, AL

Height: 5'11

Weight: 190 lbs.

College: Samford University

Jesse Johnson III, Defensive Back

Hometown: Columbus, OH

Height: 5'11

Weight: 168 lbs.

College: Austin Peay

Cornel Jones, Linebacker

Hometown: Liberty City, FL

Height: 6'3

Weight: 220 lbs.

College: Purdue University

Hunter Poncius, Offensive Lineman

Hometown: Buffalo, MN

Height: 6'7

Weight: 305 lbs.

College: North Dakota State University







