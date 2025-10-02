Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Isaac Ross for the 2026 Season

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed wide receiver Isaac Ross for the 2026 season.

Isaac Ross, a 5-9, 175-pound player from Rock Hill, South Carolina, has signed with the Green Bay Blizzard. He is a receiver familiar with the indoor game, yet he will be listed as a rookie in the IFL in 2026. The upcoming season will also be Ross's first on the Blizzard.

Before turning professional, Ross played for Charleston Southern University (CSU) in his home state of South Carolina from 2019 to 2020. CSU is an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program that competes in the Big South Conference. Ross spent two seasons with the Buccaneers as a versatile athlete. In 16 games, he recorded 40 receptions for 372 yards and one touchdown, 93 yards on seven kick returns, and 65 yards on nine punt returns. Defensively, Ross had two total tackles and one tackle for loss.

After the 2020 season, Ross explored his options and transferred to the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The UMass Minutemen are an NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision program. While Ross was with the team, they were independent but have since joined the Mid-American Conference. From 2021 to 2023, Ross appeared in 31 games. He added another 30 receptions for 234 yards and one touchdown, along with 23 punt returns for 176 yards. In his final season, Ross was selected to the 2023 Second Team All-Independent Specialists team as a punt returner.

Following his final collegiate season, Ross participated in the Minutemen's Pro-Day. Scouts took note of his skills, and soon there would be professional opportunities. He signed with the Northern Arizona Wranglers in late 2024 and participated in the team's training camp. However, he has not suited up in an IFL game. Still, he may have a head start on learning the indoor game, which could give him an edge ahead of 2026 Training Camp with the Green Bay Blizzard.







