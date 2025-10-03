Arizona Rattlers Sign 2025 IFL MVP

GLENDALE, Arizona - The 2025 Indoor Football League Most Valuable Player will be in an Arizona Rattlers uniform in 2026. Quarterback Max Meylor, whose MVP season led the Green Bay Blizzard to the IFL National Championship game, has signed with the Rattlers for the upcoming season.

Meylor led the league with 3,019 passing yards and 67 TD passes taking his team to the playoffs with a 10-6 regular season record. The Blizzard finished one game behind Eastern Conference champ Quad City but defeated the Steamwheelers in a semifinal playoff game. In three playoff games, Meylor completed 38 of 51 passes for 565 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Blizzard lost a 64-61 heartbreaker to the Vegas Knight Hawks in the title game played in Tucson.

"We are thrilled to welcome Max to the Arizona Rattlers organization," said Head Coach Kevin Guy. "His leadership, work ethic and on-field production are unmatched, and we're excited for what he brings to the locker room. Max brings a competitive mentality and a track record of excellence that aligns perfectly with our organization's vision."

Meylor will be in his fourth season in the IFL having arrived in the league with championship credentials. His college career at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater included a trip to NCAA Division III national championship game in 2019, and to the playoffs in 2021.

The Rattlers will be after their eighth league championship when the 2026 season begins.







