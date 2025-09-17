Barnstormers Name Snoop Blackmon as Defensive Coordinator

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have named J'Vontez "Snoop" Blackmon as Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for the 2026 season, General Manager Juli Pettit and Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Blackmon joins the Barnstormers organization with an esteemed indoor football journey that includes both playing and coaching.

Blackmon's indoor football career began with the Sioux Falls Storm where he spent three seasons, which include a 2016 championship victory and two championship appearances in 2017 and 2018. After a brief hiatus, Blackmon returned to indoor football as a member of the Frisco Fighters for the 2021 season.

For the 2022 season, Blackmon transitioned into a coaching role with the Fighters, serving as a Defensive Backs Coach through the 2024 season. Last season, Blackmon added to his resume serving as a Defensive Assistant with the Tulsa Oilers.

"I've been fortunate to learn from great mentors and to work with athletes who push themselves each day," said Coach Blackmon. "Each stop has shaped my approach and deepened my commitment to the game."

Coach Blackmon joins the Iowa Barnstormers coaching room with Head Coach Andre Coles effective immediately.

"Coach Blackmon brings a ton of knowledge as a player and as a coach in this league," said Head Coach Coles. "He will bring that experience as well as renewed focus on discipline and energy on the defensive side of the ball."

As the Iowa Barnstormers work to finalize the coaching staff, they also begin to build the team's roster for the 2026 season. Additional announcements will continue to be made by the organization in the coming weeks.

