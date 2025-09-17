Sharks Lock in Defensive Force as Chris Rice Re-Signs

Published on September 17, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL. - The Sharks have officially secured another defensive weapon with the re-signing of DL Chris Rice. He started off his rookie season as a key player on the Sharks defense.

Rice made his mark as a major force each weekend he was on the field. He recorded 17 solo tackles and 35 assists, 3 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. He also forced two fumbles, recovering one.

Rice has a long history of excelling on the field. He has been awarded the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice in his career and attended the Tennessee Titans Rookie Mini Camp. The Sharks are excited to welcome Rice back and looking for another strong season from the defensive standout.







