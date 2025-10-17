Blizzard Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Allen Henry for the 2026 Season

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially re-signed defensive lineman Allen Henry for the 2026 season.

Allen Henry (6-2, 300) re-signs with the Blizzard. He spent his rookie season with the team last year. Now, the West Memphis, Arkansas native, returns to Green Bay. Henry continues an already impressive football career.

From 2019 to 2021, Henry was suiting up for Coffeyville Community College. There, he amassed 116 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, nine and a half sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked kick through 24 games. Henry then transferred to Coastal Carolina. For the next two seasons (2022 and 2023), the Chanticleer appeared in 26 games and recorded 60 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, and one pass breakup. While with the team, Coastal Carolina competed in two bowl games: the Hawai'i Bowl (2023) and the Birmingham Bowl (2022).

In 2025, Henry began his professional career as a rookie in the Indoor Football League with the Green Bay Blizzard. He appeared in all 19 games that season, including two playoff games and the IFL Championship. Henry finished the year with 42 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two pass breakups. The defensive lineman's tackles for loss and sack totals ranked first and second on the Blizzard, respectively. His impressive play awarded him a 2025 IFL All-Rookie Team selection.

With one year of indoor football experience, Henry will look to be an even bigger threat in 2026. In preparation for the upcoming season, he said, "Let's make history, Green Bay." The team is coming off its first IFL Eastern Conference Championship win and IFL Championship appearance. Henry joins fellow returning defensive lineman Scean Mustin ahead of Green Bay Blizzard Training Camp. There, they will work together with incoming DL to prepare for the start of the 2026 campaign. It begins with a 2025 IFL Championship rematch against the Vegas Knight Hawks on March 15, when the Blizzard host the IFL Hall of Fame Game at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.







