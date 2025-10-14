Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Delvin Salter for the 2026 Season

Published on October 14, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed offensive lineman Delvin Salter for the 2026 season.

Delvin Salter is a 6-4, 310-pound pro joining the Green Bay Blizzard. It will be his first season with the team, but his third in the IFL. The Memphis, Tennessee, native adds more size and experience to the Green Bay offensive line.

There were four stops during Salter's college career, beginning with Austin-Peay in 2018. There, he redshirted for a year before moving on to Copiah-Lincoln Community College, where he played eight games in one season. Salter was briefly with Livingston College following that year. His final stop came at the University of West Alabama. As a Tiger, Salter appeared in 19 games through 2021 and 2022.

His knowledge and experience with offensive systems assisted his transition to the pros, allowing him to make an impact quickly. Salter played for the Northern Arizona Wranglers in 2024, appearing in 15 games for the team during his rookie season. Their offense was ranked fourth in points per game (47.8). Salter followed coaches Les Moss and Rod Windsor from Northern Arizona to the Bay Area, and became a Panther o-lineman for the 2025 season. That year, Bay Area's offense tied-fifth in points per game (45.1).

In 2026, Salter will join the Green Bay Blizzard, starting with Training Camp. Including Salter, the o-line is filling with great players who are eager to contribute to a team that boasted one of the top offenses in the league one season ago. They will get to work on home turf in early March before 2026 kicks off on March 15th.







