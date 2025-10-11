Blizzard Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Rodrick Williams for the 2026 Season

Published on October 11, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially re-signed offensive lineman Rodrick Williams for the 2026 season.

Rodrick Williams (6-3, 300) played for the Green Bay Blizzard throughout 2025. He has one year of indoor football experience, and now, he returns for a second season. Williams, a native of Jackson, Mississippi, previously played for Nelson University and the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

Nelson University was Williams's home from 2020 to 2022. At the time, the college was known as Southern Assemblies of God University. During those years, he appeared in eight games and earned an All-SAC honorable mention. Williams also gained the attention of professional football teams. The Tucson Sugar Skulls signed him in 2023. After parting ways with the Sugar Skulls, Williams played for the Gallos Negros de Querétaro, a team in the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional, an American football league in Mexico.

Before the 2025 IFL season, Rodrick Williams signed a contract with the Green Bay Blizzard. That year, the offensive lineman appeared in three games. Unfortunately, an injury held Williams out of the following games. Williams said he is "excited to make up for lost time, Glory." Although he did not play as much as he would have liked to, he contributed to an offensive line unit that tied first for the fewest sacks allowed in the IFL in 2025.

The offseason is in full swing as the Green Bay Blizzard roster continues to fill out. The 2025 Eastern Conference Champions will return to the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to start the 2026 campaign in March. Fresh from Training Camp, Williams and his teammates will be ready to start another incredible year.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 11, 2025

