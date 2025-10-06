Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Isaac Garside for the 2026 Season

Published on October 6, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed wide receiver Isaac Garside for the 2026 season.

Isaac Garside, the wide receiver from Bonduel, Wisconsin, signs with the Green Bay Blizzard. The 5-11, 205-pound rookie grew up only 33 miles from Green Bay. In college, he stayed close to home, committing to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for four seasons of action.

Beginning with the 2021 season, Garside was a Blugold. In his four seasons with the team, he recorded 195 receptions for 2,386 yards and 17 touchdowns, 264 yards on 46 carries and three touchdowns, thirty-three kick returns for 589 yards, ten punt returns for 92 yards, and five tackles in 40 games. Garside led the team in receptions and receiving yards three of the four years he attended; the outlier came in his rookie year, when he finished third on the team in both categories. His exemplary play was honored with an Honorable Mention All-WIAC selection in 2023 and a First Team All-WIAC wide receiver selection in 2024. Incredibly, Garside ended his college career as the program's leader in receptions and receiving yards. With his final season in the books, the record-holding Blugold participated in the 2025 Dream Bowl, a College Football All-Star Showcase, which aims to draw the attention of professional football scouts. Garside competed alongside his UWEC teammate, quarterback Harrison Roubidoux, who recently signed with the Iowa Barnstormers.

Now, the Bonduel Bear, turned UW-Eau Claire Blugold, will make his way to the professional scene. As a Green Bay Blizzard rookie receiver, Isaac Garside stays close to home and continues to make a name for himself in Wisconsin. He and the other Blizzard players will meet for Training Camp and prepare for a 2025 IFL National Championship rematch against the Vegas Knight Hawks, March 15, 2026.







