Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Sylvere Campbell for the 2026 Season

Published on September 28, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed wide receiver Sylvere Campbell for the 2026 season.

Sylvere Campbell is a wide receiver beginning his professional football career in his home state! The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Milwaukee native will be joining the Green Bay Blizzard for his rookie campaign. Campbell has an impressive college resume, beginning with Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The receiver spent two seasons with the Carthage Firebirds (2021 and 2022). He appeared in 19 games and recorded 84 receptions for 1,362 yards and 17 touchdowns while also returning 25 kick returns for 659 yards and one punt return for 11 yards. His impressive totals earned him a Second Team All-CCIW WR selection in 2021 and a First Team All-CCIW WR selection in 2022. After the 2022 season, new opportunities arose for Campbell.

He transferred to Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota, in 2023, going from a Division III program to a Division II program. In the next two years, he played 21 games, adding 84 catches for 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns. Campbell also returned 26 punts for 204 yards and four kicks for 125 yards. The athletic receiver was named to all conference teams both seasons he was with the Warriors: Second Team All-NSIC in 2023 and First Team All-NSIC in 2024. Despite switching programs and divisions, Campbell was selected to an All-Conference team each year he played during college.

The next step in Campbell's journey is the pros. He is the first wide receiver signee for the Green Bay Blizzard, leading up to the 2026 season. This crafty receiver with great hands could become an additional weapon for a team preparing for another deep playoff run. Last year, the Blizzard were Eastern Conference Champions, boasting a highly potent offense that led the Indoor Football League in points per game (54.1). They will have the chance to prove their explosiveness again come March.







