Barnstormers Sign Physical Running Back

Published on October 6, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed running back Morian Walker, Jr. to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Walker, Jr. (6-2, 220, Utah State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season with the team. Walker, Jr. joins the roster with experience in the Indoor Football League (IFL) after spending time with the Arizona Rattlers. Collegiately, Walker, Jr. attended Utah State University where he rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the Aggies.

"Mo is a physical back with IFL experience," said Head Coach Coles. "We are excited to get him into our offense to see what he can do"

Walker, Jr. will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

