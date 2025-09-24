Barnstormers Sign Physical Linebacker

Published on September 24, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed linebacker Austin Edmonds to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Edmonds (6-1, 225, Jackson State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Edmonds' success started in high school. The four-year letterwinner at Delaware Military Academy also made his mark as a two-time all-conference honoree and finalist for the Maxwell Award.

Edmonds began his collegiate career at Bryant University. In four years with the Bulldogs, Edmonsd appeared in 31 games collecting 84 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. For his final season of collegiate ball, Edmonds transferred to Jackson State University.

"Austin is a physical linebacker whose physical nature translates well to the IFL game," said Head Coach Andre Coles. "We are excited to watch him compete in camp."

Edmonds will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 24, 2025

Barnstormers Sign Physical Linebacker - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.