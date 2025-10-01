Barnstormers Ink Quarterback

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed quarterback Harrison (Harry) Roubidoux to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Roubidoux (6-1, 207, Wisconsin Eau-Claire) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season with the team after stepping into the Indoor Football League (IFL) ahead of the 2025 playoffs with the San Diego Strike Force.

Collegiately, Roubidoux spent four years at the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire. During his time with the Blugolds Roubidoux passed 1,232 times for 7,684 yards, 683 completions, and 55 touchdown graduating as the All-Time Leader in completions and pass attempts. Roubidoux also earned All-WIAC Honorable Mention in his senior season.

"Harry is a very accomplished quarterback who we are excited to work with in 26," said Head Coach Andre Coles. "He can make all of the throws and is a student of the game."

Roubidoux will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

