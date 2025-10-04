Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Devin Love for the 2026 Season

Published on October 4, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed defensive lineman Devin Love for the 2026 season.

Devin Love (6-2, 310) will join the defensive line for the Green Bay Blizzard. This Indoor Football League rookie calls Woodbury, New Jersey, home. He was a rising star with the Southern Illinois Salukis, and he has stayed active, getting some professional experience ahead of the upcoming IFL season.

The incoming defensive lineman's college career began at Monroe University. During their 2019 season, Love appeared in 11 games and recorded 38 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three-and-a-half sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. That year, he was named a First Team All-NEFC defensive lineman. Also included on that team was Quad City Steamwheeler defensive lineman KeShaun Moore, a First Team All-IFL selection last season.

After one season at Monroe University, Love moved on to Southern Illinois University, a Division I program that competes in the Missouri Valley Conference. From 2020 to 2024, he racked up 59 tackles, six and a half tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Of those totals, 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks came in Love's final season as a Saluki. He helped the team reach the second round of the FCS Playoffs three times during his stint.

Love may have some connections to the Green Bay Blizzard already. He played in AF1 to begin his professional career, as did new Blizzard defensive back Reggie Bracy. In addition, Love and recently signed Blizzard defensive back Dorian Davis were teammates on the Salukis in 2021! The two will reunite in Green Bay for the beginning of Training Camp. There, they will prepare for the intense action of the IFL. 2026 begins on March 15.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 4, 2025

