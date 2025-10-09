Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Trevon Alexander for the 2026 Season

Published on October 9, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed wide receiver Trevon Alexander for the 2026 season.

Trevon Alexander, a second-year IFL professional, signs with the Blizzard. The 6-1, 195-pound receiver will continue his career, reuniting with 2025 Bay Area Panther teammate Franky West Jr. Alexander, a Richmond, Missouri native, is making his way to Green Bay for the 2026 season. He has proven himself to be an incredibly versatile player, a sought-after trait in the IFL.

To begin his collegiate career, Alexander was recruited as an athlete and played defense while with the University of Northern Iowa. However, the bulk of his collegiate career comes from his time with Northwest Missouri State University. There, he played from 2021 to 2023 as a receiver, recording 76 receptions for 1,179 yards and 12 touchdowns through 33 games. Following his senior season, Alexander earned a minicamp workout with the New York Jets.

The Bay Area Panthers signed Alexander to start his professional career. He finished his rookie year with 30 receptions for 389 yards and 11 touchdowns, 18 carries for 57 yards and one touchdown, and seven total tackles through 15 games. Alexander ranked second on the team in touchdown receptions, and the Panthers made the IFL playoffs. His confidence and knowledge of the indoor game built as the season progressed.

In 2026, Alexander will have a change of scenery. About joining the Blizzard, Alexander said, "Everything happens for a reason, this is part of God's plan for me," adding, "I chose Green Bay because it's a place that I truly think I can make it to the next level and succeed." Last season, Green Bay touted one of the best offenses in the IFL, leading the league in points per game (54.1), touchdowns (137), and third-down conversion percentage (56.7%). In addition, Offensive Coordinator Matt Behrendt received IFL Assistant Coach of the Year honors, and athlete TJ Davis was recently signed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for his efforts as a receiver. There is no doubt the team will want to continue that success. Kickoff for the 2026 season is March 15, 2026, at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.







