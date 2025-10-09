Strike Force Re-Sign Defensive Back Elijah Reed

Published on October 9, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







The San Diego Strike Force have announced the re-signing of defensive back Elijah Reed for the 2026 season.

Reed (6'3, 210 lbs) returns for his second season in San Diego after a strong 2025 campaign. The versatile defensive back recorded 62 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 7 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble, proving to be a key playmaker in the Strike Force secondary.

With his combination of size, athleticism, and field awareness, Reed will once again anchor San Diego's defensive backfield as the team looks to build on its success heading into 2026.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.