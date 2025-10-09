Rattlers Sign Three Wide Receivers

Published on October 9, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers have signed three wide receivers for the 2026 season including two who contributed to the Rattlers' offense last season.

Trey Dixon

Trey Dixon returns to the Rattlers for his second season in the IFL after joining the team last May. Dixon caught 13 passes for 170 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. In his second and third games as a Rattler, he had back-to-back games totaling 118 yards receiving and two touchdowns in wins over the Bay Area Panthers and Vegas Knight Hawks.

Yo'Heinz Tyler

Yo'Heinz Tyler, also a rookie in 2025, appeared in nine games and caught 19 passes for 225 yards and seven touchdowns. Tyler came to the Rattlers from Ball State University where he played in 56 games and totaled 181 catches for 2,265 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Treveyon Pratt

Treveyon Pratt will be in his rookie season in the IFL. He played in 35 games in college for three teams, finishing his career at Morgan State University. In his final year he had 25 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Pratt is from High Point, N.C., and was an all-conference player at Ragsdale High School.

The Rattlers will be after their eighth league championship when the 2026 season begins.







