Week 11 Game Flexed to Saturday May 31st

May 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







We have been informed that our Week 11 game has been FLEXED to Saturday May 31st @ 6:05pm.

Don't miss a play while we are on the road; download the IFL Network below to watch every Strike Force Game!

San Diego Strike Force at San Antonio Gunslingers

Saturday May 17th @ 4:05pm PST

IFL Network

Week 10 Matchup Sunday May 25th: Kickoff 6:05pm

@ Frontwave Arena

Get ready for a night full of energy, culture, and competition as the San Diego Strike Force returns to Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California on Sunday, May 25th at 6:05 PM for ALOHA NIGHT! We're turning up the vibes and turning the arena into a tropical celebration as we honor Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. Expect island-style beats, cultural performances, and good vibes all around as we celebrate the rich history and vibrant contributions of the AANHPI community that make San Diego so unique.







