Strike Force Signs Receiver Gourney Sloan

October 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







The San Diego Strike Force has signed receiver Gourney Sloan to their 2025 Indoor Football League roster.

Sloan (6-1, 180, Davenport) joins the Strike Force for his third professional season. In 2024 with the Duke City Gladiators, he saw action in 14 games and recorded a team-high 49 receptions for 475 yards (second on the team), and eight touchdowns.

He played the 2023 season with the Omaha Beef where he helped his team to a CIF Championship as he led the league with 41 receptions for 568 yards (2 nd in CIF) and hauled in 13 touchdowns (ranked 3 rd).

During his Collegiate Career at Davenport University (Michigan), Gourney saw action in 41 games and recorded 58 receptions for 524 yards and one touchdown. He was named to the GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team in his senior season of 2021.

Gourney is originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and played his prep career at East Grand Rapids High School. He earned All-Conference honors for three years and helped his team to a conference championship.

